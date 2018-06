Hatesphere launch Lines Crossed video

Hatesphere have released a video for their track Lines Crossed Lives Lost.

It features on their upcoming album entitled New Hell, out November 20 via Massacre Records. It’s their first material since 2013’s Murderlust.

New Hell is available to pre-order.

They’ll embark on a run of European dates later this month in support of the release.

New Hell tracklist

The Executioner Lines Crossed Lives Lost Head On A Spike The Longest haul Your Sad Existence On The Shores Of Hell New Hell Master Of Betrayal Human Cesspool The Grey Mass

Nov 27: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 28: Herford X, Germany

Nov 29: Lyss Kufa, Switzerland

Nov 30: Sion Le Port Franc, Switzerland

Dec 01: Brescia Colony Club, Italy

Dec 02: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 04: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Dec 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 07: Hamburg LOGO, Germany

Dec 08: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Dec 10: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Dec 12: Metz Les Trinitaires, France

Dec 13: Dunkirk Les 4 Ecluses, France

Dec 14: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 15: Rennes L’Antipode MJC Rennes, France

Dec 16: Cenon Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Dec 17: Blois Le Chato Do, France

Dec 18: Limoges Centre Culturel John Lennon, France

