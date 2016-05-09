Hatebreed release Seven Enemies lyric video

Hatebreed have released a lyric video for their track Seven Enemies.

It’s taken from their upcoming album The Concrete Confessional, which is released on May 13 (Friday) via Nuclear Blast.

Hatebreed describe the song as a take on the ‘seven deadly sins’. Frontman Jamie Jasta says: “A lot of people gravitate towards their vices and sins and it dooms them.

“They lead to destructive lifestyle patterns, and then that starts affecting the people around them.”

Seven Enemies is available as an instant download with pre-orders of The Concrete Confessional.

May 13: Cleveland The Odeon, OH

May 14: Chicago Metro, IL

May 15: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

May 16: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

May 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

May 19: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

May 20: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

May 21: Pomona The Glass House, CA

May 22: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 23: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

May 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 26: New Orleans Republic, LA

May 27: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

May 28: Pryor Creek Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio Rivercity Rockfest, TX

May 31: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 01: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC

Jun 02: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 03: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Jun 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jun 05: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON

Jun 07: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA

Jun 08: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 09: So Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 10: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT