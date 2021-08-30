Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion Announce New Album

Swedish progressive rockers Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion have announced they will release their fifth studio album We Are The Truth through Glassville Records 0n November 26.



"We Are The Truth is our most adventurous album to date," exclaims mainman Froberg. "The music is positive, warm, organic, soulful and thoughtful. The lyrics are a cry for compassion, respect and love. We Are The Truth is both musically and lyrically very much about the world today."

The album will be available as CD digipack with 16-page booklet, Limited Gatefold Double LP with 8-page booklet and Digital Download. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-orders open on September 3.

Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion: We Are The Truth

1. To Those Who Rule The World

2. Other Eyes

3. Rise Up

4. The Constant Search For Bravery

5. Yoko

6. We Are The Truth

7. Shaken And Stirred

8. Every Second Counts

9. A Spiritual Change