Hans Zimmer announces new live album and European tour

German film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer has announced that he will release a new double live album, Hans Zimmer LIVE, through Sony Classical on March 3.

The album has been preceded with the release of a single, The Last Samurai Suite, which is out now, and features more than two hours of new reimagined arrangements of some of Zimmer's most popular compositions.

The album was recorded during the highly successful same-named concert tour in Europe in spring of 2022, in which Zimmer created new “suites” from some of his most recognisable themes and melodies from the OscarÒ-winning scores for Dune and The Lion King, as well as such contemporary classics as The Dark Knight, X Men: Dark Phoenix, Dunkirk, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Last Samurai, Man of Steel, No Time to Die, Pirates of the Caribbean and Wonder Woman 1984.

“I simply wanted to produce the best album,” Zimmer says, who recorded Hans Zimmer LIVE like a studio production over 10 nights, spending weeks mixing the album with his friend and producer, Stephen Lipson. “I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

Hans Zimmer LIVE will be available at streaming services in stereo and the immersive formats Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 RA, for digital download, as well as a 2-CD DigiPac and a limited 4 x 180 g audiophile vinyl set.

Last week it was announced that Zimmer's forty-year career will be celebrated by the BBC with a new documentary Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel which airs on Sunday October 16 at 9pm.

Zimmer has also announced European tour dates for May and June 2023.

Apr 23: GER Oberhausen Rudolf Weber Arena

Apr 25: BELAntwerp Sportpalais Antwerp

Apr 27: GER Frankfurt Festhalle Frankfurt

Apr 29: GER Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

May 1: ITATurino Pala Alpitour

May 3: ITA Bologna Unipol Arena (postponed from 2022)

May 6: FRA Nice Palais Nikaia

May 7: FRA Montpellier La Sud de France Arena

May 9: FRA Bordeaux Arkea Arena Bordeaux

May 11: SPA Bilbao Bilbao Exhibition Centre

May 13: POR Lisbon Altice Arena

May 16: SPA Madrid WiZink Center

May 20: GER Hannover ZAG Arena

May 22: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion Zurich

May 24: GER Munich Olympiahalle Munich

May 26: GER Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 28: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena

May 30: POL Krakow Tauron Arena Krakow

Jun 2: CZE Prague 02 Arena

June 3: AUS Vienna Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

Jun 5: HUN Budapest Papp László Sportaréna

Jun 6: SLO Bratislava Ondrej Nepela Arena (postponed from 2022)

Jun 9: GER Cologne LANXESS Arena

Jun 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jun 11: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jun 12: NED Rotterdam Ahoy Rotterdam

Jun 14: UK London The O2

Jun 15: UK London The O2

Jun 16: UK Machester Manchester Arena

Jun 18: IRE Dublin 3Arena

Jun 22: BEL Brussels Palais 12

Jun 23: FRA Paris Accor Arena

Jun 24: FRA Paris Accor Arena

