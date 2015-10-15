Metal Hammer release Roadkill Mobile Game

Metal Hammer Magazine have released their first mobile game. Metal Hammer: Roadkill is available for iOS and Android devices.

The game features music from a number of bands from the Nuclear Blast roster including Sabaton, Epica, Suicide Silence, Exodus, Threshold and Vader, while the aim is to defeat the hordes of hell and save the world.

“The goal is simple,” says Billy Anderson, founder and CEO of Team Rock, “We want to be the global home of rock and metal. We already know the crossover between gaming, rock and metal is huge. We want to give every player, every listener, every fan the chance to experience the music they love in new ways. We have major plans for gaming and Roadkill shows exactly what we hope to achieve. We’ll be working with bands, labels and music to bring them into gaming and build something new and credible and innovative.”

Metal Hammer: Roadkill is available to download now.

