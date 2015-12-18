Hammerfall plan 2016 album

Swedish power metal outfit Hammerfall are aiming to release their next album by the end of 2016.

They’ve have been working on new material for a couple of months while on tour in support of their 2014 record ®Evolution.

But guitarist Oscar Dronjak tells Spark TV they find it difficult to make time to pen songs while on the road.

He says: “I find it hard. I always want to be removed from the live situation when I write songs, and it’s very difficult when you know that in three weeks you’re gonna go out on tour again.

“I don’t think I would be able to do it if I was like I was when I was younger, but now I plan ahead much more. Now I have a family and everything I have to take care of, so I think about things like that.”

Frontman Joacim Cans adds: “It all depends when we can get the producers to work for us and with us. But we’re gonna do two shows early February, then the whole year is gonna be devoted to writing and recording and releasing a new album. So it’s gonna be out there at the end of next year.”

Road Trippin': Hammerfall