Hammerfall's evolution begins

Sweden’s Hammerfall have announced their return to the fold with the single Bushido and an album titled (r)Evolution.

Speaking about their latest material, guitarist Oscar Dronjak says: “This album has more single quality songs than any we’ve done before, as evidenced by the fact that pretty much the only single choice we could all agree on was Bushido.

“It captures the essence of Hammerfall as much as any other song we’ve written – it’s one of the strongest efforts from our camp ever. It’s filled with energy, hunger and pure adrenaline and if you don’t like this one, you have no love for Hammerfall heavy metal.”

Bushido is on sale from today, while ®Evolution will be released in Europe on August 29 and the US on September 2.