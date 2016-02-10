Hall & Oates to tour US

Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced a 21-date US tour.
The trek gets underway on May 13 at the Gexa Energy Pavilion, Dallas – and the duo will be joined on the road by Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings along with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.
The announcement was made by comedians Fred Armisen and Bill Hader in the guise of their Blue Jean Committee alter egos Gene and Clark.
Clark says: “You know who used to open for us? Daryl Hall and John Oates. We helped them out. They used to have a lot of chicks on stage and the minute they hit it big, they just left us in the dust – they don’t really talk to us anymore.”
Tickets go on general sale on February 12 (Friday) at 10am local time via LiveNation.
Last year, Hall & Oates launched a lawsuit against a cereal company who were selling granola under the Haulin’ Oats banner.
The duo were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.
Hall & Oates 2016 US tour
May 13: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
May 15: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
May 17: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
May 19: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
May 21: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
May 24: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
May 26: Washington Jiffy Lube Live DC
Jul 10: Philadelphia BB&T Pavilion, PA
Jul 12: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ
Jul 14: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME
Jul 16: Boston Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 20: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 24: Indianapolis Klkipsch Music Cener, IN
Sep 09: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA
Sep 12: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Sep 14: Phoenix Ak-ChinPavilion, AZ
Sep 18: Concord Pavilion, CA
Sep 20: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 23: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV