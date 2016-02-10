Hall & Oates to tour US

Daryl Hall and John Oates have announced a 21-date US tour.

The trek gets underway on May 13 at the Gexa Energy Pavilion, Dallas – and the duo will be joined on the road by Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings along with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The announcement was made by comedians Fred Armisen and Bill Hader in the guise of their Blue Jean Committee alter egos Gene and Clark.

Clark says: “You know who used to open for us? Daryl Hall and John Oates. We helped them out. They used to have a lot of chicks on stage and the minute they hit it big, they just left us in the dust – they don’t really talk to us anymore.”

Tickets go on general sale on February 12 (Friday) at 10am local time via LiveNation.

Last year, Hall & Oates launched a lawsuit against a cereal company who were selling granola under the Haulin’ Oats banner.

The duo were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.

Hall & Oates 2016 US tour

May 13: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

May 15: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 17: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

May 19: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

May 21: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 24: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

May 26: Washington Jiffy Lube Live DC

Jul 10: Philadelphia BB&T Pavilion, PA

Jul 12: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 14: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 16: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 20: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Indianapolis Klkipsch Music Cener, IN

Sep 09: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 12: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 14: Phoenix Ak-ChinPavilion, AZ

Sep 18: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 20: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 23: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV