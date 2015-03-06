Hall & Oates in Haulin' Oats lawsuit

Hall & Oates have launched a lawsuit against a cereal company who are selling a granola they’ve called Haulin’ Oats.

The soft-rock duo say they’ve frequently had to take action against firms that try to “make a connection between the artists’ names and oat-related products.”

Paperwork filed in Brooklyn Federal Court calls for Early Bird Foods & Co to stop selling the product with its “phonetic play on Daryl Hall and John Oates’ well-known brand name.”

The veteran outfit are currently touring the US and rescheduled a show earlier this week after Hall was diagnosed with laryngitis. They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year.