Halestorm release Mayhem video

Halestorm have released a video for their track Mayhem.

It’s the latest single from their album Into The Wild Life, which was released last year via Atlantic Records.

And Lzzy Hale and co have issued the promo to coincide with the news that they’ll be touring the US with Lita Ford throughout April, and with Rob Zombie in May.

Halestorm are currently on the road across the UK with Shinedown and Black Stone Cherry – part of a wider European tour. They’ll return to the UK in June for an appearance at the Download festival.

With Lita Ford

Apr 01: Reading Eagle Theatre, PA

Apr 02: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Apr 05: Huntingdon Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Apr 06: Lexington Singletary Center For The Arts, KY

Apr 07: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Apr 09: Biloxi Hard Rock Live, MS

Apr 11: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO

Apr 12: Tulsa Club Brady, OK

Apr 13: Wichita Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Apr 15: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Apr 16: Sioux City Hard Rock Live, IA

Apr 19: Huntsville Mark C Smith Concert Hall, AL

Apr 20: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, SC

Apr 21: Johnson City Freedom Hall Civic Center, TN

With Rob Zombie

May 18: Bloomington US Cellular Coliseum, IL

May 19: Saginaw FirstMerit Bank Event Park, MI