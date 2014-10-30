Halestorm reissue cover EPs on vinyl

Halestorm will release their two cover EPs on vinyl for the first time in December.

Reanimate: The Covers Collection (2011-2014) combines Reanimate and Reanimate 2.0 and launches on December 2. It features tracks originally recorded by artists including Skid Row, Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest, AC/DC and Marilyn Manson.

Meanwhile, frontwoman Lzzy Hale has revealed she’s been honoured with a new Gibson guitar – the Limited Edition Lzzy Hale Explorer.

She says: “Since I first held a Gibson, I dreamt of having a model all to my own. This Explorer is a reflection of me. It’s a classic metal shape with a touch of regality that you can only find in a woman who loves rock ’n’ roll.

“I’m so happy to unloose Lady Evil into the world – named solely after the way this guitar makes me feel when she’s in my arms.”

They band will hit the road across the US in January supporting Eric Church on his Outsiders World Tour, while the band are continuing to work on their as-yet-untiled third album which is scheduled to launch in 2015.

Reanimate: The Covers Collection (2011-2014) tracklist