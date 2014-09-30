Halestorm issue studio update

Halestorm have issued a studio update video from their current recording sessions.

The US rockers are working on the follow-up to their second album, 2012’s The Strange Case Of… And frontwoman Lzzy Hale, who recently revealed the group still feel like 14-year-olds, says the fact all four band members are recording simultaneously rather than individually is producing “magical” moments.

She says: “The approach to this record is very different than our past two records – it’s very performance-based. It’s based on whether or not we can all hit it at the same time or whether or not I can hit a note without having to be auto-tuned. It’s definitely a challenge.”

“We’re going back to the beginning – it’s the four of us in a room playing the songs that we’ve worked hard to narrow down and write – it’s incredible. I’m so excited every day to wake up and get into the studio.

“Everyone’s going after the emotion of it. They’re going after the performance and is it magical? That’s what we’re going after – that amazing performance. We’re all on the same level and just riding this wave together.”

Drummer Arejay Hale adds: “It’s a more organic way to record which is a good thing and a bad thing. The good is that it really captures what we are as a band – it’s not manufactured or super edited or super perfect. If we mess up, you’re going to hear it.”