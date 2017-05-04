Halestorm launch empowering Dear Daughter video

Halestorm have released a video for Dear Daughter, one of the highlights of their 2015 album, Into The Wild Life.

“I’ve written many songs and blog posts about women. I’m in a unique position in my life and career to spread some positivity and empowerment to my fellow femmes! And if you were me, wouldn’t you do the same? I’d like to elaborate on our song Dear Daughter, which started out as more or less a jotting down of things my mother and father told me as a kid. What it became was so much more than just me quoting my parents. The song has taken on a life of its own and is such a personal reflection of what I think a young woman should hear growing up.”

“So this song, Dear Daughter, is my own way of passing the torch. Because I think that the words I grew up hearing are something every young girl deserves to hear. They were always simple, yet profound. Hold your head up high, and be you. Always remember that you are like no other. This world is indeed full of pain and fear but there’s also hope and love; it’s how you choose to tip the scale that matters. And no matter what happens, I will be there, and I will always support you.”

To read more on Dear Daughter, visit Lzzy’s Tumblr page.

Halestorm released a limited edition picture disc version of their Reanimate 3.0 EP for Record Store Day. Copies are now available from the Halestorm website.

Halestorm Tour Dates

Halestorm: Lzzy Hale's 5 Essential Guitar Albums