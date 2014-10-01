Haken itching to unveil Restoration tracks on UK tour

Haken will play material from upcoming EP Restoration on their first full-length UK tour this month.

The London-based band hit the road for their Prog magazine-sponsored trip with Leprous and Maschine from October 23 – and guitarist Richard Henshall has released a video in which he looks forward to the shows.

He says: “We will be playing a couple of new tracks from our upcoming EP Restoration, which will be released around the time of the tour.

“It’s our first full-length UK tour and we’re massively excited to be playing to some new people in some new places. We will be sharing the stage with the amazing Leprous and Maschine. Both bands are incredibly talented so we can’t wait to see what they have in store.”

Restoration, featuring guest appearances from Mike Portnoy and Pete Rinaldi, is released on October 27.

Haken UK and Ireland tour 2014

Oct 23: London Garage Oct 24: Leamington Spa Assembly Oct 26: Bristol Fleece Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2 Oct 29: Dublin Village Oct 30: Liverpool O2 Academy 2 Oct 31: Manchester Club Academy Nov 01: Edinburgh Liquid Room Nov 02: York Duchess