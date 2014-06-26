Hackett goes behind the scenes at Albert Hall

Steve Hackett has launched a six-minute trailer for his Genesis Revisited: Live DVD, out next week.

The behind-the-scenes clip shows the preparations leading up to his Royal Albert Hall concert in October last year, featuring a range of guest musicians including Ray Wilson, Roine Stolt, John Wetton and Amanda Lehmann.

Hackett describes the show as “the musical equivalent of climbing Everest,” adding: “I know I’ve done bigger things in my time, but none more stupendous than this.” Referring to probably the best-known regular event at the Albert Hall, he says: “You might say it’s the last night of the progs.”

Genesis Revisited: Live will be released on June 30 via InsideOut as a standard DVD/2CD digipak and limited-edtiion Blu-ray/2DVD/2CD art book with liner notes, photos and bonus features. Hackett tours the UK later this year with what’s likely to be the last of his Revisited shows, with tracks previously not included during live shows.

Oct 21: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 22: Brighton Centre

Oct 24: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 25: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Oct 26: York Barbican

Oct 28: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Oct 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 30: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 01: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 02: Salford The Lowry

Nov 03: Guildford G Live

Nov 04: Birmingham Symphony Hall

