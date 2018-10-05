GWAR take their Viking Death Machine out for a spin in Wacky Races-inspired video

GWAR have released a fast-paced animated video for their track Viking Death Machine.

The song originally appeared on the band’s album The Blood Of Gods, which launched in 2017 via Metal Blade Records.

The video was directed and animated by Makinita Silva and shows the band members involved in a grotesque high-speed road trip which mimics classic kids’ cartoon Wacky Races.

Watch it below.

GWAR have launched the promo to mark the start of their North American tour with Hatebreed, which will get under way next week.

The band’s Blothar says: “Humans, are you ready to ride the Viking Death Machine?

“Our latest video is a faithful animated schlockumentary depicting my harrowing, blood-drenched defeat of the Load Warriors and the other denizens of Saturday morning raceway hijinx, including all of my fellow bandmates in GWAR.

“I am delighted to take my rightful place as the King of Cartoon Violence, and champion of the first annual Suck-It-Up-Butter Cup!”

Before the co-headline Gore, Core, Metal and More begins, GWAR will perform at the Monster Energy Rock Allegiance tomorrow (October 6).