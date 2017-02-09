Gwar B-Q postponed while they work on album no.14

Gwar have revealed that this year’s Gwar B-Q event won’t take place because they’re working on a new album.

The annual event in Richmond, Virginia, usually sees Gwar play, along with a variety of other artists. Last year’s bill featured bands including Lamb Of God, The Dillinger Escape Plan, August Burns Red and Against Me!.

Explaining the situation, Gwar say in a statement: “Why is the Gwar B-Q postponed? The band is working on a new album and a whole new show that will blow your minds faster and harder than a meth addicted hooker blows a paycheck.

“Also, Gwar are about to take on the craziest year of touring in the band’s recent history, and will be destroying North America literally all year! We are still lining up dates for the year-long killing spree, but don’t worry Bohabs, Gwar will be coming to visit all of your little shithole towns, and together, we will Make America Bleed Again!”

The band have revealed just three US dates so far. They’ll play Reading on April 13, Columbus on April 14 and take to the stage at Detroit’s Berserker Fest on April 15.

As for further information about the follow-up to 2013’s Battle Maximus, Gwar say: “Details remain sketchy, partly because the band wants to proceed with great secrecy, and partly because they have been very busy playing Pokemon GO.

“Suffice to say that they are working an album that will change the world as we know it, altering the consciousness of all living things.”

The band’s 14th album will be their first since the death of vocalist Dave Brockie, who died of a heroin overdose in 2014.

