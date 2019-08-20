Gwar and Voivod announce UK and European tour

Gwar have announced that they’ll tour across the UK and Europe later this year – and revealed they’ll be joined by special guests Voivod.

The Use Your Collusion run will take in a total of 21 dates, kicking off in Bochum, Germany, on November 22 and wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland, on December 12.

Also on the bill will be Downcast Collision and Childrain on select dates.

Gwar’s Blothar says: “All of Europe will bow to the majesty of Gwar! We will destroy your cities and consume all of your drugs. We will bring welcome death to the most depressed, emotionally and sexually repressed people on Earth. I cannot wait to wreak havoc on your infinitely inferior plumbing.”

Voivod drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin adds: “At last, after centuries, Gwar and Voivod will travel all the way from Antarctica and Morgoth to conquer Europe this winter!”

Find a full list of dates below.