Gurriers tackle "the effects of climate change, war and people being too obsessed with themselves and their online personas" on new disorientating psych-rock track Des Goblin

Gurriers have shared the disorientating new track, Des Goblin, alongside a kaleidoscopic video directed by one of the band’s guitarists, Ben O’Neill.

Des Goblin is driven by a buzzing, head-spinning riff, a microwave-like churn of noise that finds its way forward through the choppy candour of vocalist Dan Hoff.

Speaking of the new release, he explains: "Des Goblin is about apathy and self-obsession in the face of impending destruction, particularly to do with the effects of climate change and war and people being too obsessed with themselves and their online personas to be able to see the wood for the trees.

"Musically we pulled from further afield than previously, and really leaned in on our dance influences as well as a more fluent spoken word style vocal.”

Des Goblin follows on from their previously-released singles, Approachable, Sign Of The Times and Nausea.

Later this month, Gurriers will head out on a tour across the US, UK and Europe, kicking off with an appearance at Best Of 2024 in Lille, France on February 17, before moving on through to Dublin, Bristol, Texas and more.

Watch the video for Des Goblin and check out the tour dates below:

Feb 17: Lille Best Of 2024, FR

Feb 18: Lille L’Aeronet, FR

Feb 22: Dublin 3 Olympia Theatre, IE – Mother Mother support

Feb 23: Dublin Olympia Theatre, IE – Mother Mother support

Feb 24: Bristol Simple Things Festival, UK

Mar 12: Austin SXSW, US

Mar 13: Austin SXSW, US

Mar 14: Austin SXSW, US

Mar 15: Austin SXSW, US

Mar 24: Belfast Imagine Festival UK - with Enola Gay

May 05: Deventer In Vedres Naam Burgerweeshuis, NL

May 18: Beverungen Orange Blossom Special Festival, DE

May 24: London The Blue Basement at Third Man Records, UK

Aug 31: Manchester Psych Fest, UK