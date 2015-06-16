GnR album and tour next year says Fortus

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus says the band will release new material next year.

He’s been wrapped up with his other outfit The Dead Daisies who played last weekend’s Download and released their second album Revolucion earlier this month.

Fortus tells Stormbringer of GnR’s future: “We’re going to be doing stuff next year. We’re not going to have anything out this year. Next year it should be out and we’ll be touring.”

In April the band’s DJ Ashba refuted claims they’d split following speculation that guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal had either left or wanted to leave. Fortus spoke about Axl Rose earlier this year, saying the frontman wasn’t motivated by money.

The Dead Daisies are currently on tour with Kiss and will head out on the road with Whitesnake this winter.

With Kiss

Jun 16: Paris Le Zenith, France

Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 19: Belgium Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 21: Barcelona St Jordi, Spain

Jun 22: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain

Oct 03: Perth Arena, Australia

Oct 06: Hindmarsh Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Oct 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Oct 10: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Oct 12: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 13: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 16: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

With Whitesnake

Nov 08: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

Nov 09: St Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrskiy, Russia

Nov 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Nov 13: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 14: Helsingor The Culture Yard, Denmark

Nov 16: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 21: Zagreb Cebona Hall, Croatia

Nov 22: Belgrade Hala Pionir, Serbia

Nov 24: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria

Nov 25: Skopje Boris Trajkovski, Macedonia

Nov 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Dec 02: Utrecht Tivilivredenburg, Netherlands