GnR album and tour next year says Fortus

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus says the band will release new material next year.
He’s been wrapped up with his other outfit The Dead Daisies who played last weekend’s Download and released their second album Revolucion earlier this month.
Fortus tells Stormbringer of GnR’s future: “We’re going to be doing stuff next year. We’re not going to have anything out this year. Next year it should be out and we’ll be touring.”
In April the band’s DJ Ashba refuted claims they’d split following speculation that guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal had either left or wanted to leave. Fortus spoke about Axl Rose earlier this year, saying the frontman wasn’t motivated by money.
The Dead Daisies are currently on tour with Kiss and will head out on the road with Whitesnake this winter.
The Dead Daisies tour dates
With Kiss
Jun 16: Paris Le Zenith, France
Jun 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 19: Belgium Graspop Festival, Belgium
Jun 21: Barcelona St Jordi, Spain
Jun 22: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain
Oct 03: Perth Arena, Australia
Oct 06: Hindmarsh Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 08: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Oct 09: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
Oct 10: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia
Oct 12: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 13: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 16: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand
With Whitesnake
Nov 08: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia
Nov 09: St Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrskiy, Russia
Nov 11: Helsinki Icehall, Finland
Nov 13: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 14: Helsingor The Culture Yard, Denmark
Nov 16: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Nov 19: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 21: Zagreb Cebona Hall, Croatia
Nov 22: Belgrade Hala Pionir, Serbia
Nov 24: Sofia Armeec Arena, Bulgaria
Nov 25: Skopje Boris Trajkovski, Macedonia
Nov 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Dec 02: Utrecht Tivilivredenburg, Netherlands