Slash: GNR reunion might be fun

Slash appears to be finally warming to the idea of a reunion with Axl Rose after he said “never say never” in a live television interview.

The guitarist has long distanced himself from any talk of returning to Guns N’ Roses – the band he joined in 1985 and left in 1996 after helping them become one of the biggest groups in the world.

Slash recently said he was sick of being asked about the possibility of a reunion of the classic lineup, but today told CBS News that much of animosity between himself and the singer has dissipated.

He says: “I got to be careful what I say there, I mean, if everybody wanted to do it and do it for the right reasons, I think the fans would love it. I think it might be fun at some point to try and do that. Never say never.”

He adds: “There’s no animosity. Over time we all just got sick and tired of the black cloud. The biggest thing that happens when you have a break up that is less than harmonious, you build up a bad energy because of the distance. The bad feelings get exaggerated.”

Rose still fronts GNR and is the only remaining member from the classic-era lineup. Bass player Duff McKagan rejoined GNR for a number of dates last year and later said he wouldn’t rule out a return to the band on a full-time basis.

Meanwhile, Slash debuted the video for his track Beneath The Savage Sun on CBS today. It is taken from World On Fire, the latest album by Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators.

The song was written to highlight the plight of wild elephants and the video is described as a stark imagining of the issue. The video was created with the input of charity IFAW (International Fund For Animal Welfare).