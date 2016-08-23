Guns N’ Roses full reunion will happen says Gilby Clarke

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke doesn’t believe the current tour is a true reunion – but he says the real thing will happen eventually.

Frontman Axl Rose was rejoined by guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan for the Not In This Lifetime road trip. A run of US dates has just been completed before the show moves on to South America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia in the coming months.

Clarke – who replaced Izzy Stradlin in 1991 – says via Blabbermouth: “The reunion that happened is really just Axl, Slash and Duff. Basically Slash and Duff have joined Axl’s band. So I don’t know if you can really call it a reunion.

“Myself, Matt Sorum, Izzy – it didn’t happen as a reunion for all of us to join. I think if the time was right and the situation was right, everybody would come back and do it.”

He adds: “First of all, everybody gets along great and stuff. It’s great music. Guns N’ Roses is a great band and has a great legacy.

“I think everybody wants to see it done right. And when it’s time, we’ll do it.”

Original drummer Steven Adler isn’t part of the current lineup, although he’s now made three guest appearances with the band. His 1990s replacement Sorum said in April that he hadn’t been invited to rejoin. He later worked on a track with Stradlin, which was revealed in June.

Guns N’ Roses production manager Dale ‘Opie’ Skjerseth recently said that the Not In This Lifetime road trip would continue “far into” next year. No European dates have been announced, although bookmakers have made the band favourites to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, while Download festival booker Andy Copping has discussed the chances of securing them for the 2017 edition.

Rose returns to AC/DC for 10 US shows between August 27 and September 20.

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

