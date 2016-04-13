Guns N’ Roses didn’t ask Matt Sorum to rejoin

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has said he wasn’t invited to take part in Axl Rose’s reunion with classic-era members Slash and Duff McKagan.

The lineup have delivered three shows, with festival appearances and a North American tour to follow, featuring Frank Ferrer behind the kit alongside guitarist Richard Fortus and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Speculation ran high ahead of their surprise club set in Los Angeles that Sorum might take part, with his predecessor Steven Adler expected to play a guest role – but neither of them appeared.

Asked by Twitter user @davidblade69 if he was planning to join GN’R at any of their upcoming shows, Sorum has replied: “No sir, they didn’t ask me.”

The message has since been deleted. But asked in a follow-up whether he was watching any performances, he says: “Watching final season of Downton Abbey.”

Sorum is gearing up to tour North America and Europe with supergroup the Hollywood Vampires alongside Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, GN’R will perform with Rose using Dave Grohl’s stage throne after breaking his foot last week.

Guns N’ Roses reunion shows 2016

Apr 16: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Apr 19: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Apr 23: Indio Coachella Music Festival, CA

Jun 23: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Jun 26: Landover FedExField, MD

Jun 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jul 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 06: Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Jul 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA