Guns N’ Roses extend 2019 Not In This Lifetime tour

Guns N’ Roses have extended their Not In This Lifetime US tour.

The band had previously announced several American shows and two in Mexico, but today they’ve added a further eight, the first of which will take place at Charlotte’s Spectrum Centre on September 25.

The other newly announced concerts are set for Jacksonville, Wichita, Lincoln, Oklahoma City and Salt Lake City, with GNR also revealing they’ll play two night at the Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on November 1 and 2.

Tickets for all eight shows will go on general sale this coming Friday (June 21) from 10am local time.

Find a full list of Guns N’ Roses 2019 tour dates below.

Last month, guitarist Slash told Detroit’s 101 WRIF radio station that new material from Guns N’ Roses was in the pipeline. He said: “At this point, I do know that we are going to do this run of autumn shows, and we've already started working on stuff. So, there you go.

“I’m excited about what we’ve got going on and everything, so it’s going to be cool.”

Guns N’ Roses 2019 Not In This Lifetime tour dates

Sep 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 04: Austin City Limits Music Festival, TX

Oct 07: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 11: Austin City Limits Music Festival, TX

Oct 13: Manchester Exit 111 Festival, TN

Oct 15: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 18: Guadalajara Estadui Jalisco, Mexico

Oct 20: Tijuana Estadio Caliente, Mexico

Oct 23: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Oct 25: New Orleans Voodoo Music Festival, LA

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Vivint Home Arena, UT

Nov 01: Las Vegas Colosseum At Caesars Palace, US

Nov 02: Las Vegas Colosseum At Caesars Palace, US