Guns N' Roses cancel Glasgow show citing "illness and medical advice"

Guns N' Roses have cancelled tomorrow night's show (July 5) at Glasgow Green in Scotland.

The news was confirmed in a message posted on the Gigs In Scotland twitter account (opens in new tab), which said, "Due to illness and medical advice, Guns N' Roses will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow. Ticket buyers have been contacted by their point of purchase and we will be in touch about the rescheduled date."

The cancellation comes in the wake of shortened sets at the band's two recent London shows, and reports that suggested frontman Axl Rose was having trouble with his voice last month during a show in Stavanger, Norway.

Gun N’ Roses played a pair of shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last weekend, with fans reporting that the doors opened around two hours late on the first night, meaning that support act Gary Clark Jr. was unable to appear. On the first night the band played 22 songs, with just 19 performed on the second night.

After performing Estranged on night two, Axl told the crowd he was having issues with his voice and that the band would play a shorter set than normal (most shows on the current tour have featured between 27 and 30 songs on the setlist). Songs dropped from the set included November Rain and Rocket Queen.

The news of the Glasgow cancellation completes a difficult few days for fans of Stadium Rock in Scotland, coming a week after the Red Hot Chili Peppers axed their show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park, also citing illness. Yesterday, Whitesnake cancelled the remaining dates of their current European tour due to "continuing health challenges."

The next scheduled stop on the Guns N' Roses tour is this Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany.