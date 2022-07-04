Whitesnake cancel all remaining European farewell tour dates

Whitesnake have cancelled the remaining dates of the current European leg of their Farewell Tour MMXXII.

In a statement posted on social media (opens in new tab), frontman David Coverdale wrote, "It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce that due to continuing health challenges, doctor’s orders, and our concern for everyone’s health and safety, Whitesnake is unable to continue its European Farewell Tour.



"I extend my sincere apologies to all of Whitesnake’s amazing fans who have been looking forward to the remaining scheduled shows of this tour, all of our amazing, fabulous snakes and tour personnel who have been working so hard to put on these shows, and all of the promoters and other professionals who have helped set up the tour."

The tour originally kicked off at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, in early May, before heading to The UK and then mainland Europe, but has been faltering since mid-June, when guitarist Reb Beach missed four shows after falling ill. Subsequently the band missed a festival date in Spain after drummer Tommy Aldridge also got sick, while Coverdale himself was the next to drop, leading to the cancellation of shows in Italy, Austria and Croatia.

Today, Coverdale posted a message celebrating July 4 (opens in new tab), and said, "It's time for me to get my arse home… Thank you for understanding, but I need to get home to rest and recuperate."

The cancelled shows were in Hungary, Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania and Bosnia. Whitesnake's next scheduled show is back in The US at The Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, on August 17.

Aug 17: Hampton Beach The Ballroom, NH

Aug 19: Providence Bold Point Park, RI

Aug 21: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 24: Quebec City Videotron Ctr, QC

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Ctr, QC

Aug 30: Detroit Pine Knob Theatre, MI

Sep 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 07: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 12: Hollywood Hard Rock, FL

Sep 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Sep 17: Houston Toyota Ctr, TX

Sep 19: El Paso Don Haskins Ctr, TX

Sep 21: Tulsa BOK Arena, OK

Sep 24: San Antonio Freeman Col, TX

Sep 27: Dallas American Airlines Ctr, TX

Sep 29: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 01: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Oct 04: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 07: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Oct 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 13: Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 15: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Oakland Oakland Coliseum, CA

Oct 21: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay, NV

