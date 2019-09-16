Guns N’ Roses bring the start of their US tour forward by revealing weekend show

Guns N’ Roses have announced that they’ll play at the Hollywood Palladium this coming weekend - four days before the official start of the latest leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Axl, Slash, Duff and co had originally scheduled the start of the tour for Charlotte’s Spectrum Centre on September 25.

However, the party has been brought forward to Saturday, September 21, when Guns N’ Roses will play the Citi Sound Vault at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The show is being billed as a “once in a lifetime performance” with Citi card members able to exclusively register for tickets through LiveNation. Registration will close at 10pm PT on Wednesday (September 18).

Earlier this month, a Guns N’ Roses fan page claimed the band were working on a track for the upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton action movie Terminator: Dark Fate.

However, last week, Slash dismissed the rumours, saying: “There’s nothing in the Terminator movie."

He added: "These rumours, they take off and then they get a life of their own. And you can't reel them in. They just sort of get tossed around in the wind. Anyway, there's nothing in there, in that.”