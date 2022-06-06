Guns N' Roses' return to the road setlist: some surprises, and an AC/DC cover

Guns N' Roses' current tour, which kicked off in 2020 and completed its most recent run of North American dates last October at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, has resumed in Europe.

The first show of a 16-date trek through Europe took place at the 50,000-capacity Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Oeiras, Portugal, on Saturday, just a few minutes from downtown Lisbon, and the 27-song setlist threw up a few surprises.

When Axl fronted AC/DC after Brian Johnson was ordered to stop touring in 2016 due to hearing problems, his first show with the band was at Passeio Marítimo de Algés, and Guns N' Roses played Walk All Over You – from 1979's Highway To Hell – on his return to the venue.

Also appearing in the set were Reckless Life, which originally appeared on the band’s debut Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP and hasn't been played live since 1993, and a full-electric version of You’re Crazy, a song they've been performing acoustically since 1991.

Other covers versions that featured in the set were old favourites Live And Let Die (Wings) and Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan), as well as a version of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog featuring bassist Duff McKagan on lead vocals.

"New" Guns N' Roses songs Hard Skool and Absurd – reworkings of songs from the Chinese Democracy sessions that were officially released as singles in 2020 – were played back-to-back. Full setlist below.

“There is new material coming – everybody’s always asking,” Slash told Consequence of Sound (opens in new tab) in February. “I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

It's June. So keep your eyes peeled.

Guns N' Roses setlist

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Slither

Double Talkin' Jive

Welcome To The Jungle

Better

Coma

Reckless Life

Estranged

Shadow Of Your Love

Walk All Over You

Live and Let Die

You Could Be Mine

Hard Skool

Absurd

Civil War

Sweet Child O' Mine

Rocket Queen

I Wanna Be Your Dog

November Rain

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Nightrain

Encore

Patience

You're Crazy

Paradise City