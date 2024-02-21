Guitarists Gordon Giltrap and John Etheridge team up for UK tour

UK guitarists Gordon Giltrap and Soft Machine's John Etheridge have announced a joint UK tour, their 2 Parts Guitar tour, for May.

The 12--date tour will see the two respected guitarists starting in Shoreham on May 2 and running all the way through to a finale at London's The Pleasantry in Chelsea on May 25.

Soft Machine released their twelfth studio album Other Doors last August. Giltrap released Scattered Chapters, a collaboration with keyboard player Paul Ward (who also worked with Giltrap on 2017's The Last Of England) back in 2022.

"I am so looking forward to sharing the stage with my dear friend John Etheridge this coming May," says Giltrap. "The dates are on my website and on the poster. It will be so good to see you at one of the shows."

Gordon Giltrap and John Etheridge 2 Part Guitar tour dates:

May 2: Shoreham Ropetackle

May 3: Portsmouth Guildhall Lens Studio

May 4: Corsham Pound Arts Centre

May 5: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

May 10: Settle Victoria Hall

May 14: Henley-On-Thames The Crooked Billet

May 16: Selby Town Hall

May 17: Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room

May 18: Glusburn Institute Community & Arts Centre

May 19: Sheffield Greystones

May 23: Bury The Met

May 25: London The Pheasantry

Get tickets.