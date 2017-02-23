Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 role for Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie says he’s recorded a vocal part for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

The sequel to the 2014 original is due out in May – and while it’s not clear what character he’ll provide the voice for, he confirmed the news via his Instagram account.

Pictured with the film’s director James Gunn, Zombie says: “With James Gunn at Disney recording a voice for Guardians Of The Galaxy 2.”

Later, Gunn tweeted: “It isn’t a James Gunn film without Rob Zombie’s voice!”

Zombie provided the voice for Ravager Navigator in the first film and also appeared in Gunn movies Slither and Super.

Last year, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler reached out to Gunn for a part in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 – even though a third instalment has yet to be confirmed.

Gunn responded: “Yes, I did hear that Steven Tyler wants to be in Guardians Of The Galaxy. The answer is, Steven, yes I am listening. And I’m a big fan of Steven Tyler’s.

“I had the pleasure of directing his daughter Liv in Super in 2010 in which she was fantastic, and I met him for a few seconds at a screening of that movie.

“He’s a cool guy. And of course I would love to work with Steven Tyler sometime.”

Zombie latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser launched last year. He also recently released his latest film 31 across Europe and said he had something completely different up his sleeve for a future project.

Zombie headlines the Encore Stage at Download 2017 on Saturday, June 10.

