David Bowie memorial planned for Brixton

Fans have started a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of raising funds for a permanent memorial to David Bowie in Brixton, London, where the late star was born.

The group are hoping to raise £990,000 which will go towards a three-storey installation inspired by Bowie’s famous flash make-up first seen on the cover of his 1973 album Aladdin Sane.

A statement on the Crowdfunder page reads: “In a 50 year career he blazed a trail that brought joy to millions, changing lives and opening minds. Many of us would not be the people we are, were it not for Bowie. When David Bowie died, Brixton also lost a son.

“Now, in consultation with David Bowie’s team in New York and London, the Brixton community is building a permanent memorial in the place of his birth… and then some.

“Recreating the iconic lightning flash from Duffy’s Aladdin Sane LP cover in gravity-defying red and blue-sprayed stainless steel, this is a monumental piece of public art.

“Just as an otherworldly David Bowie landed in our lives, the memorial – is it too soon to call it the ZiggyZag? – stands embedded in the Brixton pavement – a three storey tall bolt from above. A nine metre missive from another dimension, hurled from afar.

The statement continues: “Unexplained, yet utterly familiar; a poignant reminder that life does exist beyond the everyday. That music and art and curiosity are vital, positive contributors to our collective existence.”

At the time of writing the campaign has raised £35,000 with 26 days left to run. Incentives for contributing include enamel pin badges, A3 prints, t-shirts, certificates and art prints.

Meanwhile, Bowie, who died in January last year after battling cancer for 18 months, won two awards at last night’s Brits. He posthumously won Album Of The Year for Blackstar and British Male Solo Artist.

David Bowie voted the UK's favourite musician