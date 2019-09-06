Listen to Greta Van Fleet's surprise new single Always There

Rising stars Greta Van Fleet have released a new single, Always There. The song comes from the soundtrack of the movie A Million Little Pieces, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which hits cinemas in December.

In a Facebook post, Greta Van Fleet say: "Always There was originally recorded for inclusion on Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, but it was ultimately decided the song didn't fit the tone of the album.

"Thus, it appeared to us serendipitous when A Million Little Pieces requested to use it in the film's soundtrack. We are pleased to share this song with you."

The soundtrack to A Million Little Pieces also includes the likes of R.E.M., Tom Waits, Loretta Lynn, Otis Redding, Mazzy Star and the Velvet Underground.

Last month Greta Van Fleet announced they'd be hooking up with Metallica for six South American dates next April.

The band are currently in Australia, completing four Antipodean shows that were postponed earlier in the year due to the band's Grammy commitments, and return to the US later in the month for a run of dates.

They'll be back in Europe in November for a European tour, dates that were scheduled for earlier this year but postponed when singer singer Josh Kiszka contracted a respiratory infection.

Greta Van Fleet Tour Dates

Sep 06: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Sep 07: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

Sep 10: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Sep 21: Kansas City The Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 23: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 27: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Sep 29: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Sep 30: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 02: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Oct 05: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 09: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Oct 11: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Oct 13: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Oct 15: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Nov 03: Dublin Olympia, IE

Nov 06: Glasgow 02 Academy, UK

Nov 07: Newcastle 02 Academy, UK

Nov 09: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, NL

Nov 13: Paris Le Zenith, FR

Nov 15: Antwerp Lottto Arena, BE

Nov 18: Copenhagen KB Hallen, DK

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, DE

Nov 21: Munich Zenith, DE

Nov 24: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 26: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, ES

Apr 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile*

Apr 18: Buenos Aires Campo Argentino de Polo, Argentina*

Apr 21: Porto Alegre Arena do Grêmio, Brazil*

Apr 23: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil*

Apr 25: São Paulo Estádio do Morumbi, Brazil*

Apr 27: Belo Horizonte Estádio do Mineirão, Brazil*

* supporting Metallica