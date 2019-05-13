Greta Van Fleet announce three week US tour

Rising stars Greta Van Fleet have announced the latest US leg of their March Of The Peaceful Army tour. The three-week jaunt kicks off with a show in Kansas City on September 21 and climaxes in Philadelphia on October 15. Oakland punks Shannon & The Clams will support on all dates.

The band are currently on your in the US, and will return to Europe in June and July for a series of festival dates. In September they play four re-scheduled dates in Australia and New Zealand before the new North American shows, and return to Europe and The UK in November.

Greta Van Fleet will also perform at Woodstock 50 in August . Last month, the band released a live version of Black Smoke Rising, filmed last year in Toronto.

New Greta Van Fleet US Tour Dates

May 13: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 16: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

May 21: Baltimore Mecu Pavilion, MD

May 22: Rochester The Dome, NY

May 25: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

May 28: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jun 02: Cleveland Jacobs pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jun 04: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI

Jun 27: Odense Tinderboc Festival, DK

Jun 29: Odense Tinderboc Festival, DK

Jun 29: Stockholm Lollapalooza, SE

Jun 30: Werchter, Rock Werchter, BE

Jul 04: Gdynia Open'er Festival, PL

Jul 06: NS Exit Festival, RS

Jul 09: Vienna Metastadt Open Air, AS

Jul 10: Bologna Sonic Park, IT

Jul 12: Barcelona Doctor Music Festival, ES

Jul 13: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, ES

Sep 03: Sydney Emmore Theatre, Australia

Sep 06: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Sep 07: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

Sep 10: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Sep 21: Kansas City The Starlight Theatre, MO

Sep 23: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 27: Las Vegas The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Sep 29: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Sep 30: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 02: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Oct 05: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 09: Sugar Land Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Oct 11: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Oct 13: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Oct 15: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Nov 03: Dublin Olympia, IE

Nov 06: Glasgow 02 Academy, UK

Nov 07: Newcastle 02 Academy, UK

Nov 09: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Nov 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 12: Amsterdam AFAS Live, NL

Nov 13: Paris Le Zenith, FR

Nov 15: Antwerp Lottto Arena, BE

Nov 18: Copenhagen KB Hallen, DK

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, DE

Nov 21: Munich Zenith, DE

Nov 24: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 26: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, ES