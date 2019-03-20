Robert Plant, Greta Van Fleet and more confirmed for Woodstock 50

Organisers of this year’s Woodstock 50 have revealed the first wave of artists who’ll play at the festival.

The three-day event will be held at the Watkins Glen International Raceway in New York between August 16-18 this year and it's been put together by Michael Lang – the co-founder of the original 1969 festival.

Among the names announced are Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Greta Van Fleet, Santana, David Crosby And Friends, The Raconteurs, The Killers, Rival Sons, The Zombies, Fever 333, The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, Courtney Barnett, Canned Heat and Pussy Riot.

A full list of artists confirmed so far can be seen below, while further names will be added in due course.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in January, Lang said: “It’ll be an eclectic bill. It’ll be hip-hop and rock and some pop and some of the legacy bands from the original festival.”

He added: “Having contemporary artists interpret that music would be a really interesting and exciting idea. We’re also looking for unique collaborations, maybe some reunions and a lot of new and up-and-coming talent.”

For further information and tickets, visit the official Woodstock 50 website.