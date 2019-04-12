Greta Van Fleet wow Toronto crowd with blistering live version of Highway Tune

Greta Van Fleet have released a live video for their track Highway Tune.

The song originally appeared on the band’s debut EP Black Smoke Rising, with the performance filmed in Toronto last summer.

Highway Tune was the very first song that Jake and Josh Kiszka wrote together when they were 17 and is currently their most popular track – racking up close to 50 million listens on Spotify

Jake told previously Classic Rock: “That was really the beginning of Greta Van Fleet to me.”

Check out the video below.

Some have called the band the saviours of rock and asked in the same interview if that was a heavy burden to carry, Josh replied: “Yes it is. But somebody’s got to do it.

“If we’ve been given an opportunity, I don’t see why we wouldn’t take it. We’re just as sick of manufactured bullshit as everybody. We want to hear real music.

“Maybe we can inspire enough people to pick up real instruments and make real music from a real place.”

Greta Van Fleet will head back out on the road later this month and will also perform at Woodstock 50 in August.