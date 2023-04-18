Greta Van Fleet announce Starcatcher world tour

Greta Van Fleet are set to embark on a lengthy world tour this year in support of their upcoming third new album Starcatcher, which is scheduled to arrive on July 21 on Lava/Republic/EMI Records.

The Michigan four peace will hit the road on July 24 for a show in Nashville, before continuing on through Fort Worth, Houston, Denver, Salt Lake City and more. They'll also be making stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s Wembley Arena before wrapping up on December 6 in Lisbon.

The Starcatcher World Tour will feature special guests appearances from Kaleo, Surf Curse, Black Honey and, in the UK and Ireland, Mt. Joy.

Across the summer, GVF will additionally be performing at a handful of festivals, including Altanta's Shaky Knees Festival and Memphis' Beale Street Music Festival.

Tickets will be available for the Electric Tomb Presale commences from April 19 at 10 AM local time in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional pre-sales in the U.S. and Europe will become available throughout the week ahead of the general sale on April 21 at 10 AM local time.

Find tour dates below:

Jul 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 27: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, FX

Jul 28: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 31: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 02: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT

Aug 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Aug 05: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Aug 08: Oakland Oakland Arena, CA

Aug 10: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA

Aug 12: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 06: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 08: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 11: Washington Capital One Arena, DC

Sep 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 22: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Sep 23: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 09: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 14: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 19: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Nov 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 30: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 03: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 04: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Dec 06: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Festival appearances:

May 5-7: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 5-7: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

Sep 16-17: Asbury Park Sea Hear Now Festival, NJ

So far from the new album, Greta Van Fleet have released the sparkling, folksy single Meeting The Master.

“Meeting The Master peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher," explain Greta Van Fleet in a statement. "Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos."

Starcatcher is available to pre-order now.