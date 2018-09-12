Greta Van Fleet announce more live shows

Rising stars Greta Van Fleet have added four more dates to their current tour. The four new shows include one at The Forum in London on November 12 (the band's two previously announced shows at the venue, on November 9 and 11, are both sold out).

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Shows have also been added at Terminal 5 in New York on November 27, at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on December 12, and the tour finishes with a homecoming show at Detroit's Fox Theatre on December 27.

The news comes a week after the band announced details of their highly-anticipated debut album, Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, which will be released on October 19, and the second song to be taken from the album, Watching Over.

The album follows in the footsteps of two EPs releases last year, Black Smoke Rising and From The Fires, and the single When The Curtain Falls (which features on the album track listing), which was released last month.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 tour dates

Sep 07: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 08: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA

Sep 09: Vancouver Skookum Festival, BC

Sep 11: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Sep 12: Calgary BMO Centre, AB

Sep 14: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Sep 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Sep 18: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Sep 19: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Sep 22: Las Vegas iHeart Radio Festival, NV

Sep 23: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

Sep 25: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 26: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Centre, UT

Sep 29: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 03: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Oct 05: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 06: San Bernardino Cal Jam, CA

Oct 11: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Oct 26: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 27: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 30: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Nov 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 04: Stockholm Berns Salonger, Sweden

Nov 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 09: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 12: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 27: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 12: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Dec 27: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI