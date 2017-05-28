Music world unites to pay tribute to Gregg Allman

Musicians including David Coverdale, Cher Glenn Hughes, Blackberry Smoke and Warren Haynes have paid tribute to Greg Allman, who has died at home in Savannah, Georgia, at the age of 69.

“I am truly honoured to have been fortunate enough to have written many songs with him and equally honoured to have traveled the world with him while making the best music the world has ever known,” said Warren Haynes, longtime guitarist with The Allman Brothers Band. “I will never, ever take that for granted. And on top of all that - he was my dear friend.

“My fondest memories will always be of Gregg, myself, and Allen Woody sharing a tour bus together - listening to great music and laughing our asses off mile after mile. Traveling - like life - is so much better when you’ve got friends to share the experience with. I’ve lost too many lately and this one is gonna be hard to get past. There is some comfort in knowing that millions of people all over the world feel the same way.”

Singer Cher, who was married to Allman for four years and recorded the Two The Hard Way album with him in 1977, composed a brief tweet that read, “I’ve tried… words are impossible Gui Gui. Forever, Chooch”, while Whitsnake singer David Coverdale wrote, “Gregg Allman, classic rock legend of the Allman Brothers Band, dead RIP, Gregg… our prayers are with you, Bro…”

In a post on his website, Poison singer Bret Michaels wrote, “As a fan of Gregg Allman & of his music, my condolences to his family. These last weeks to lose great fans in Manchester, a group of Christians traveling by bus, Chris Cornell & now Gregg Allman sometimes mortality can stare you straight in the face. That is why I try to cherish the moments we get & enjoy them as best we can. Embrace the time we are given the best you can including the highs & the lows.”

“A very sad show day for me,” said Doug Gray from the Marshall Tucker Band. “Gregg was a guy that showed me more respect in our business than anyone else. He also taught me how to please an audience with your voice and pour your heart out and never regret. Ride in Peace, my friend!”

Glenn Hughes wrote, “So deeply saddened to hear that brother Gregg Allman has passed. Friends for 47 years back in Macon, Georgia, Gregg wrapped his arms around my band Trapeze and gave us so much encouragement and inspiration at the start of my musical journey. Your soul will live on my brother. May you RIP… heaven has a wonderful choir… sing on and rest in God’s Grace.”

“It is with heavy heart that we say farewell to Gregg Allman, the man, and perhaps we embrace his music even more tightly than we did before,” said Blackberry Smoke frontman Charle Starr. “Gregg’s influence on musicians of our generation is immeasurable. He was simply the greatest in his field. The songs, the voice, the emotion… Not to mention he was without a doubt one of the absolute coolest rock and roll guys to have ever walked this earth. I’m honoured to to be a tiny part of his recorded legacy. Thank you, Gregg. We love you.”

Other tributes have been made by the likes of Ringo Starr, Charlie Daniels, Keith Urban, Peter Frampton, Melissa Etheridge and many more.

