Gregg Allman cancels tour dates over 'bruised vocal cord'

Gregg Allman has cancelled his remaining tour dates in 2016 and early 2017.

The former Allman Brothers Band star pulled the plug on the raft of shows due to a “bruised vocal cord.” He’s also pushed back his 10-date annual residency at the City Winery in New York until July of next year.

Allman, 68, previously scrapped 28 dates in August due to “serious health issues” – but announced his return to the stage in September after doctors gave him “a clean bill of health.”

Now he admits he needs several months off to “heal” due to his condition.

Allman says: “This is the hardest thing I’ve had to do in a long, long, time. I’ve been on the road for 45 years because I live to play music with my friends for my fans. As much as I hate it, it’s time for me to take some real time off to heal.”

“Not making a show is a really hard decision for me because I want to play so bad, but it’s also hard on my partners and fans who make plans to be with me. I never want to put anybody in a bad spot.”

He adds: “I’m so grateful for the people that I work with and for the fans that come to my shows and I want to be at my best for all of them. That means I’m going to have to wait until I’m feeling really good, not just good enough like I have been. Good enough isn’t working for us all.”

For more information, read the full statement on Allman’s website.

Nov 09: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 10: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 11: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 13: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 14: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 16: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 17: New York City Winery, NY

Nov 18: New York City Winery, NY

Dec 30: Savannah Lucas Theatre, GA

Dec 31: Savannah Lucas Theatre, GA

Jan 03: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Jan 04: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

Jan 06: Biloxi Beau Rivage Casino MS

Jan 07: Lake Charles Golden Nugget, LA

Jan 10: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jan 11: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Jan 13: RObinsonville Horseshoe Tunica Hotel, MS

Jan 14: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Jan 17: Macon Grand Opera House, GA

Jan 18: Macon Grand Opera House, GA

Jan 20: Macon Grand Opera House, GA

Jan 21: Macon Grand Opera House, GA

Feb 06: Blues Alive Cruise III, FL

The top 10 best Allman Brothers Band songs