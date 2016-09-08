Gregg Allman to return following serious illness

Gregg Allman has announced his return to the stage following “serious health issues” which forced him to cancel his summer tour dates last month.

The singer checked in at the Mayo Clinic following an unspecified medical complaint in August. He now says he’s been given a “clean bill of health” by doctors.

Allman is scheduled to support ZZ Top at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado on September 25. He’ll then appear at his own Laid Back Atlanta Festival on October 29, and perform 10 shows during his annual residency at New York’s City Winery, starting on November 6.

He says: “I just can’t wait to get back out there. I’ve gotten so stir crazy these last few weeks.

“I feel best when I’m traveling and playing. That’s what keeps me going, and there’s no better place to start than Red Rocks.”

Allman voiced his appreciation after he announced he was pulling the plug on his shows last month. He said: “I want to thank my fans and friends for supporting me while I rest up and focus on getting better and back on the road as soon as I can.

“I’ve been working hard with my band, my pride and joy, to play our music for everyone. We’ll see y’all in October.”

Allman drew the curtain on the Allman Brothers Band in 2014, saying the death of his brother Duane had left the band without a leader.

