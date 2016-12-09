Greg Lake talked Christmas hit in last interview

Late Emerson, Lake & Palmer frontman Greg Lake discussed the motivation for his 1975 Christmas single in what’s thought to have been his final interview.

Lake died at the age of 69 this week, after what his manager and friend described as a “long and stubborn” battle with cancer.

In an interview that the Guardian planned to publish later this month, he was asked about 1975 hit I Believe In Father Christmas, co-written with Pete Sinfield.

Lake said: “It was about how Christmas had deteriorated and was in danger of becoming yet another victim of crass corporate financial exploitation.

“As much as I love everyone having a good time, it’s about more than 12 pints of lager and a crate of Bailey’s. It’s more important to make some spiritual human contact, or visit someone lonely.”

He added: “We never had any commercial or financial intentions.

“But of course, now everyone wants to know how it feels to receive all the lovely royalties, which are apparently delivered by wheelbarrow by Santa himself, after a long day climbing down everybody’s chimneys.”

Lake’s ELP bandmate Carl Palmer – the only surviving member of the trio following the death of Keith Emerson in March – said yesterday: “Greg’s soaring voice and skill as a musician will be remembered by all who knew his music and recordings he made with ELP and King Crimson.

“His music can now live forever in the hearts of all who loved him.”

