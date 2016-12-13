Green Day to produce punk rock documentary

Green Day are the producers of a punk documentary due for release in 2017.

Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk is produced by Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt of Green Day, as well as their manager Pat Magnarella.

It will feature appearances by Green Day, Rancid, NOFX’s Fat Mike, AFI’s Davey Havok and Dead Kennedys pair Jello Biafra and East Bay Ray, among others.

The film synopsis reads: “Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punkexplores Northern California’s pivotal role in evolution of punk rock – the loud, intense and anti-authoritarian philosophy of music and politics that arose in the late 1970s.

“Early San Francisco Bay Area punk pioneers like Dead Kennedys, Avengers and Flipper, as well as the MaximumRocknRoll fanzine, helped take the punk underground global.”

The movie will be narrated by Iggy Pop.

It has been in the works since 2014, and Armstrong says: “I’m so excited for next year. New punk documentary called Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk. So much detail to the East Bay scene in the 80s and very early 90s.”

Green Day released their latest album Revolution Radio earlier this year.

Green Day will top the British Summer Time festival bill at Hyde Park next July.

Jan 10: Turin Palapitour, Italy

Jan 11: Firenze Mandela Forum, Italy

Jan 13: Bologna Unipol, Italy

Jan 14: Milan Forum, Italy

Jan 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jan 18: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jan 19: Berlin Mercedez Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jan 22: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 27: Stockholm Globe, Sweden

Jan 28: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Jan 30: Cologne Lanxesse Arena, Germany

Jan 31: Amsterdam Ziggo, Netherlands

Feb 02: Forest National, Belgium

Feb 03: Paris Bercy, France

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Feb 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 02: El Paso County Colliseum, TX

Mar 04: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Mar 05: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mar 07: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Mar 08: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Mar 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Mar 12: Norfolk Constant Convocation Center, VA

Mar 13: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Mar 15: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Mar 17: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Mar 19: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 20: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Mar 22: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Mar 23: Ville De Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Mar 25: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Mar 27: Detroit Jou Louis Arena, MI

Mar 28: Champaign State Farm Center, IL

Mar 30: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 01: St Paul XCEL Energy Center, MN

Apr 03: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Apr 05: Broomfield 1stBank Center, CO

Apr 07: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Apr 08: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Apr 30: Perth Arena, Australia

May 03: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

May 05: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

May 08: Brisbane entertainment Centre, Australia

May 10: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

May 13: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Jun 04: Landgraaf Pink Pop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 08-10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 15: Milan Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 21: Gothenburg Slottskogsvallen, Sweden

Jun 23: Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 28: Belfast Ormeau Park, UK

Jun 29: Dublin Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Ireland

Jul 01: London Hyde Park, UK

Jul 04: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

