Watch Less Than Jake poke fan at NOFX leader Fat Mike with tongue-in-cheek video for Fat Mike's On Drugs (Again)

Less Than Jake have paid a playful 'tribute' to NOFX frontman Fat Mike with the release of cheekily-titled new single Fat Mike's On Drugs (Again).



The song features lyrics such as "He musta been on drugs / When he started doing drugs again / He musta been on coke / When he made that Vegas joke", a reference to jokes the Fat Mike made during NOFX’s set at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Vegas in 2018, which referenced the murder of 60 people by gunman Stephen Paddock at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in the city the previous year.

“Just having fun with it!” Less Than Jake wrote in the video’s description. “Fat Mike is a great friend and we are all fans of NOFX. This song came together over a few jam sessions and we recorded it without too much over thinking. Hopefully, everyone finds the humour in this track and remember kids, don’t do drugs!”

The single is available to pre-order now.

Fat Mike recently told Australian website Wall of Sound that his band will be releasing Single Album – Disc Two in 2023 as the follow up to last year's Single Album.



"It’s the funniest NOFX album – for sure," he said. "It’s fast. It’s fun. It’s completely different than the first album. It was all written and recorded at the same time. But I just I couldn’t finish and I wanted to put up something out because it had been four years."

He also teased the prospect of two additional new NOFX albums, revealing that he wrote 70 new songs during the Covid-19 lockdown.