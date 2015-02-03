Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong in new movie role

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong appears in the trailer for upcoming movie Like Sunday, Like Rain, which is released next month.

He plays “troubled boyfriend” Dennis in the independent production, written and directed by actor Frank Whaley and also starring Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Debra Messing (Will & Grace).

Armstrong also appears in upcoming film Geezer, playing 40-year-old Perry, who goes through a mid-life crisis when he meets his former bandmates and an ex-girlfriend at a party.

Green Day will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April.