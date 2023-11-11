Green Day cancel London show on short notice with fans lining up at venue

Green Day fans were left heartbroken as the band pulled the plug on their scheduled appearance at London's Electric Ballroom tonight (Friday).

Just a day after the punk heroes performed a surprise show for around 100 fans at the Marquis pub in Covent Garden, they were due to perform at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

The show was part of the band's intimate Hella Tiny tour, with the 1200-capacity Electric Ballroom a far cry from the venues they are used to playing.

But with fans already lining up outside, Green Day announced via a social media post that the gig would not go ahead.

On X (formerly Twitter), they said: "London, unfortunately tonight’s show has been cancelled due to an unexpected illness.

"We're truly bummed about this and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Ticket refunds will be processed automatically next week. We’ll see you back again on The Saviors Tour if not sooner."

Billie Joe Armstrong and co last month released The American Dream Is Killing Me, the first song to be officially released from the band's upcoming 14th studio album. Titled Saviors and featuring a photo taken from a 1978 riot in Belfast during the midst of The Troubles as its cover, the LP will be released on January 19 via Reprise.

Green Day will tour in support of the new album in 2024. See the confirmed dates below.

May 30: O Son Do Camiño, Monto Do Gozo, Spain

Jun 01: Road to Rio Babel, Madrid, Spain

Jun 05: LDLC Arena, Lyon-Décines, France

Jun 07: Rock im Park, Nürnberg, Germany

Jun 08: Rock am Ring, Nürburgring, Germany

Jun 10: Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany

Jun 11: Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld, Hamburg, Germany

Jun 13: Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 15: Greenfield Festival, Interlaken, Switzerland

Jun 16: I Days - Hippodrome La Maura, Milan, Italy

Jun 18: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Jun 19: Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands

Jun 21: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom

Jun 23: Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight, United Kingdom

Jun 25: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow, United Kingdom

Jun 27: Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

Jun 29: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

Jul 29: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Aug 01: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Aug 03: Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada

Aug 05: Citi Field, Queens, NY

Aug 07: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Aug 09: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Aug 10: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Aug 13: Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Aug 15: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 17: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Aug 20: Azura Amphitheatre, Kansas City, KS

Aug 22: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 24: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Aug 26: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Aug 28: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Aug 30: Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Sep 01: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Sep 04: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Sep 07: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Sep 10: Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

Sep 11: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Sep 14: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Sep 18: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 20: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Sep 23: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Sep 25: Providence Park, Portland, OR

Sep 28: Petco Park, San Diego, CA