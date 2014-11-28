Grand Magus release Steel Versus Steel video

We’re premiering the new video from Swedish heavy metallers Grand Magus for Steel Versus Steel.

Taken from the band’s seventh album Triumph And Power, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast, Grand Magus have given Steel Versus Steel the live video treatment and now we’re all excited about their tour with Behemoth, Decapitated and Winterfylleth next month.

Dates below:

TUES 9TH DEC: LONDON FORUM WED 10TH DEC: GLASGOW O2 ABC THU 11TH DEC: DUBLIN ACADEMY FRI 12TH DEC: BIRMINGHAM O2 ACADEMY SAT 13TH DEC: MANCHESTER ACADEMY

Get your tickets here from LiveNation and pick up a copy of Triumph And Power.