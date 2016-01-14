Gov’t Mule, Gary Clark Jr confirmed for Mountain Jam

Gov’t Mule, Gary Clark Jr, Wilco and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood have been confirmed for this year’s Mountain Jam in Hunter Mountain, New York.

The event takes place on June 2-5 and 2016 marks the festival’s 12th year.

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood say: “Let the CRB set the Mountain Jam Festival free. Pleased to announce that we’ll be returning to this raddest of Catskill gatherings in June.”

The bill also includes Beck, Umphrey’s McGee, The London Souls and more. Tickets are on sale via the Mountain Jam website. View a trailer for the event below.