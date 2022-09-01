Gorillaz announce new album Cracker Island and drop sparkling track New Gold

Gorillaz have announced the arrival of their forthcoming eighth studio album, Cracker Island, set for release on February 24, 2023.

To mark the news, Damon Albarn's virtual electro-rock stars have shared the track New Gold, featuring Australian psych-rockers Tame Impala and Bootie Brown of the LA alternative hip hop group The Pharcyde.

New Gold follows the July release of the album's title-track featuring Thundercat.

Recorded in LA and London earlier this year, the 10-track album welcomes a number of star-studded special guests and collaborators, including Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Thundercat, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny and Bootie Brown and Beck.

Of the forthcoming project, each fictional bandmember of Gorillaz has offered their own outlandish comment, with guitarist Noodle offering “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective."



While percussionist Russel Hobbs says: “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”



Frontman 2D offers: ” The path to Cracker Island isn't easy to find ‘cos it's underwater.”



And bassist Murdoc Niccals adds: “The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension! JOIN ME!”

Listen to New Gold below:

Cracker Island tracklist:

Cracker Island ft. Thundercat

Oil ft. Stevie Nicks

The Tired Influencer

Tarantula

Silent Running ft. Adeleye Omotayo

New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

Baby Queen

Tormenta ft. Bad Bunny

Skinny Ape

Possession Island ft. Beck