Goldray Release New Video For Rising

Colourful pyschedelic proggers Goldray have released a new video for the title track of their debut album Rising.
The album was released on May 5 and features guitarist Kenwyn House, better known for his work with 90s alt-rockers Reef, and vocalist Leah Rasmussen, and was co-produced by Clive Martin, who also worked on Reef’s breakthrough 1995 debut album Replenish.
Goldray are currently on tour, playing at:
Norwich The B2 - May 18
Bright Green Door Store - June 9
York Fibbers - June 15
Nottingham Bodega Social - June 17
Bristol The Thekla - Jul 1
More dates are to be confirmed.