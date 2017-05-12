Goldray Release New Video For Rising

Colourful pyschedelic proggers Goldray have released a new video for the title track of their debut album Rising.

The album was released on May 5 and features guitarist Kenwyn House, better known for his work with 90s alt-rockers Reef, and vocalist Leah Rasmussen, and was co-produced by Clive Martin, who also worked on Reef’s breakthrough 1995 debut album Replenish.

Goldray are currently on tour, playing at:

Norwich The B2 - May 18

Bright Green Door Store - June 9

York Fibbers - June 15

Nottingham Bodega Social - June 17

Bristol The Thekla - Jul 1

More dates are to be confirmed.