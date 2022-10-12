Gojira are teasing brand new song Our Time Is Now

By Metal Hammer
published

French metal icons Gojira drop a 30-second snippet of new song Our Time Is Now from NHL 23 soundtrack

Gojira against a bright yellow background
(Image credit: Gabrielle Duplantier)

Gojira have tweeted a 30-second snippet of brand new song, Our Time Is Now.

The song, which didn’t appear on the band’s last album, Fortitude, was previously announced for the soundtrack to upcoming EA Sports hockey game NHL ’23.

No release date has been set for Our Time Is Now, but the NHL ’23 game and soundtrack are both released on October 14.

As well as Gojira, the soundtrack also features Ghost, Korn, Motionless In White and Turnstile alongside the likes of Yungblud, Nova Twins and Muse.

See more
Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.