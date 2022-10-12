Gojira are teasing brand new song Our Time Is Now

Gojira have tweeted a 30-second snippet of brand new song, Our Time Is Now.

The song, which didn’t appear on the band’s last album, Fortitude, was previously announced for the soundtrack to upcoming EA Sports hockey game NHL ’23.

No release date has been set for Our Time Is Now, but the NHL ’23 game and soundtrack are both released on October 14.

As well as Gojira, the soundtrack also features Ghost, Korn, Motionless In White and Turnstile alongside the likes of Yungblud, Nova Twins and Muse.